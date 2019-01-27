Gov. Oyetola sets up c’ttee to boost revenue from forests

As part of efforts to boost the state’s revenue through forestry, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has set up a six-man committee to reposition the sector.

Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adeshina said that the committee headed by Prof. Bayonle Olorede, the Provost of Post Graduate College of the Osun State University, Osogbo, had been given three weeks to submit a report on how to stimulate the sector for optimum performance.

According to Adeshina, the committee is expected to resolve issues relating to the closure of the forests since 2018 and other outstanding matters among stakeholders in the sector.

He said the committee would also suggest ways to enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from forestry and give other recommendations that may be necessary.

The statement also quoted Olorede as saying that recommendations that would enable the state to maximise the potentials in the sector would be presented to the governor.

“We are ready to find out the remote and immediate causes as regards why forests were closed since 2018 in the state,’’ he said.

He added that the task of the committee was premised largely on how the state could generate revenue and block leakages by building a robust and improved forestry management system in the state.(NAN)