Gov. Okowa Condoles Ahmed Musa on mother’s death

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with Super Eagles’ Deputy Captain, Ahmed Musa on the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Moses last Thursday afternoon.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Monday, the Governor joined members of the family, the NFF and football lovers in mourning the mother of the Super Eagles Deputy Captain.

He noted that the deceased single handedly nurtured Ahmed and her other four daughters when her husband passed on 21 years ago, adding that the generality of Deltans and football lovers are with him in prayers in this time of grief over the unfortunate demise of his mum.

“We received the news as a huge shock and we are pained because a few months ago, Ahmed Musa led a team of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to Asaba on a friendly match with the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“We share in Ahmed Musa’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed mother.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with our brother, Ahmed Musa on the unfortunate demise of his beloved mother Mrs Sarah Moses. As a state, we are in grief because Ahmed has always shown a high level of dedication, commitment and patriotism in all the matches he has played for Nigeria.”

The Governor prayed that Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.