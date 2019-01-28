Gov. Obaseki solicits votes for Buhari

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called on people of Esan South East Local Government Council of the state to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also urged them to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 16 presidential election.

Speaking at an APC rally in Ubiaja, administrative headquarters of Esan South East, the governor said Esan people had been known to support the ruling party at the centre and not opposition.

“During the time of Anthony Enahoro, Esan people supported the government at the centre and during the time of Tony Anenih, Esan people also aligned with the ruling government at the centre.

“It is time Esan people leave the opposition party and join the ruling APC.

“The politics of Edo started in Esan land, the land is an integral part of the state; I want people of the land to support the ruling APC.

“Let us send to Abuja, people that will attract development to Esan land,” the governor said.

Obaseki assured the people of the completion of ongoing projects in the council, especially the Ohordua/Emu bridge, Ubiaja-Ugboha road and Ewato road to open up the council to economic activities.

“We will commence work at Ubiaja-Ugboha road from next week; Work will also commence at the Ohordua/Emu bridge in the next four weeks.

“Illushin has been drafted into our agricultural programmes in the state,” he said.

“With the support of John Inegbedion and Joseph Ikpea, who will represent Esan people in Abuja the issue of water will be solved,” he said.

Welcoming the governor, the APC Chairman of the Council, Mr Monday Osoh, commended him for all round development in Esan land.

Osoh said the people had confidence in the Obaseki led administration and would ensure he got the needed support from the council.

‘We thank you for recognising the status of the Royal Highness in Ohordua, ensuring we benefit from SEEFOR projects and road projects.

“The local government has completed the unit to unit campaigns across its 10 wards and we are assuring you that APC will win in this locality, he said.

Similarly, Mr John Inegbedion, the APC candidate for Senate, Edo Central, said Esan people had agreed to support the ruling APC as its Esan Agenda.

Inegbedion pledged to support the governor in his transformation agenda for the state if elected.

“We will give empowerment to women; I will support the governor to control the erosion and road problems in the locality.

“I will use my influence to assist youths to get jobs opportunities,” he said.