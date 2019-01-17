Gov marries out 42 orphans in Jigawa

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

About 42 female orphans were married out to different men in Gumel Emirate of Jigawa State last weekend.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Emir of Gumel’s Palace, the Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Alhaji M. Saleh Kwalam said the female orphans were married out based on their choices, adding that the gesture would continue in other Emirates in the state one after the other.

He said: “42 orphans are today married out to the husbands of their choice in this emirate as scheduled. The state Governor has provided all furniture to all of the orhpans that include beds, 6×6, mattresses 6×6 from Mouka foam, two pillows, wardrobes, four window blinds each, leather carpet, among other items. A medical test against any illness was also done on them and paid for by the committee.

Also, wife of the state Governor, Hajiya Hasina Badaru called on the husbands to take good care of their wives as stipulated in Islam. She also donated carpet, food flasks and hijabs to each of the orphans, just as the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Sani warned the husbands against any form of maltreatment. “I urge you to take them back to schools to enable them know how to worship and live peacefully with others.”