Gov Ahmed urges calm as army begins Operation Python Dance III in Kwara

Ilorin—Kwara State Government has urged residents of the state to remain calm as Nigerian Army begins its Operation Python Dance III in the state.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who gave the assurance after a meeting with acting Brigade Commander, Sobi, Col. A. A. Egbejule, at Government House, Ilorin, yesterday, said he received a thorough briefing on the operation from the acting Brigade Commander.

He said the operation is designed to “maintain law and order ahead of the forthcoming general election as well as curb criminality in the state.”

The governor urged “all residents of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear as the exercise is designed to reassure members of the public on their safety before, during and after the forthcoming general election in the state.”

Ahmed said the Nigerian Army exercise was consistent with the decisions of the State Security Council earlier in the month and would complement other security operations.

These decisions, he said, included,”the establishment of a joint task force to provide high visibility security presence across the state as well as enforce existing laws and regulations guiding electioneering campaigns and conduct of elections.”

Ahmed said additional measures included a mass media campaign against illegal possession of firearms in the state, being undertaken by the state government in partnership with the state police command.