God using me for Imo people—Uzodinma

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said God is using him to put smiles in the faces of Imolites.

Uzodinma spoke at his campaign secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri, through the director general of his campaign organisation, Cosmos Iwu, when the Imo Grassroots Endorsement Movement, IGEM, led by Asiegbu Chidebere visited him.

He told the group that Uzodinma’s manifesto was in consonance with the expectations of Imolites.

Iwu said: “On behalf of his Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, I want to welcome all of you to the campaign headquarters.

“I want to tell you that you are at the right place. Uzodimma is a brand name. The journey so far that led us to stay where we are now is not a small one.

“If God says you will be, you will be. God is using him to liberate Imo people from bondage. Some of you as students of the Bible can see that what is happening now is similar to the Bible”.

