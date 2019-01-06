Global insurer, Allianz, endorses football for greater inclusion

THE Allianz Group have again hosted the Allianz Junior Football Camp, which since 2009, annually welcomes teenagers from 25 countries to come to Munich for a week of training with FC Bayern youth coaches.

EL-Kanemi Warriors recruit 10 new players for coming season

These young men and women are given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop their skills, take a behind-the-scenes look into life at FC Bayern, watch games and practices with their favourite football stars, and make friends with other aspiring footballers from around the world.

As a partner of two top football clubs – FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona – Allianz is in a unique position to support the huge segments of society for whom football is an essential part of life.

Kathrin Zechmann, Communicator Sponsoring & Branding explains: “Community’ is a key concept for all our football activities.

Allianz partners with the international football community in all its forms – from street football to social media to top professionals – because we understand that football has a positive impact on the lives of many different people in many different ways.

We are dedicated to deepening that positive impact, for today’s players and fans and for future generations. Love of football brings people together regardless of differences in nationality or language. Allianz is proud to be able to build a global community of young fans united by passion for the sport.”

In July 2018, Nigerian insurer, Ensure Insurance, was acquired by the Allianz Group and rebranded to Allianz Nigeria in December 2018.