Glo signs deal with Nokia Alcatel-Lucent

Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mrs. Bella Disu on Monday joined 149 other top global business leaders at the 2019 Choose France International Business Summit. The event was held at the Chateau de Versailles in France and provided opportunity for various global CEOs to publicise their major investments and partnerships involving French companies.

French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, was on hand to receive the business leaders at a dinner organised to promote France’s attractiveness as a business environment.

The Mike Adenuga Group, a consortium of blue chip companies owned by the business mogul, Dr. Mike Adenuga jr. is reputed for its strong and enduring bond with France. MAG lends weight to the principal international French cultural organisation, Alliance Francaise, in Lagos; a relationship which culminated in the commissioning of a state-of the-art Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise Centre by President Macron during his 2018 visit to Nigeria. The architectural masterpiece was donated by Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, to accentuate French and Nigerian cultures in Lagos.

In the same vein, Globacom and Conoil Producing Limited have enjoyed over a decade of strong business associations with French companies, including Total and Alcatel, which is now Nokia Alcatel-Lucent.

Earlier on Monday, Mrs. Disu attended the inaugural meeting of the France-Nigeria Investment Club launched by President Macron during his visit to Nigeria last year.