Glo bags telco company award again

By Juliet Umeh

For the second consecutive year, Globacom has clinched the Independent Newspaper’s Telecommunications Company of the Year 2018 award. The company won the award weekend at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organisers of the award said Globacom merited the award for being “the first telecommunications company in Nigeria to cover the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 4G LTE network services.”

Atiku calls NNPC ‘mafia organisation’, vows to privatize it

Globacom won the same award in 2017.

The organisers added that, apart from the 4G LTE coverage, “other factors which gave Globacom the prestigious award were the company’s innovative products, Oga SIM, which guarantees quality data services to the subscribers at very low rates, and Glo Yakata, which offers subscribers 2,200 per cent bonus on every recharge.”

Speaking at the ceremony which was attended by captains of industry and political leaders, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Independent Newspaper, Mr. Ade Ogidan, said that the award was instituted to “recognise and appreciate individuals and corporate organisations that have made meaningful impacts in their endeavour and enterprise.”

Receiving the award, Globacom’s Head, Enterprise Sales, Mr. Eric Uwaoma, said that awards “such as this one are a call for more commitment to the service to the people, and I want to assure all that Globacom will continue to delight its subscribers with world-class services and seamless telecommunications solutions.”

AFIG acquires over 29% shares in Nem Insurance

Uwaoma added that the fact that “the award is coming from a reputable newspaper such as Independent Newspaper shows that a lot of telecom industry watchers are interested in what goes on in the sector. We are delighted to have won the Telecommunications Company of the Year for the second year running,” he added.