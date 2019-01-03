Giving us sewing machines, give us another source of income – Makoko residents

By Elizabeth Uwandu

What better way to celebrate the festive season, than being empowered to make a living and earn daily bread. Residents, especially youths and women have expressed joy for the gesture by Macversity Foundation, a non governmemtal organisation, NGO led by Cosmic Macduff in providing 10 sewing machines and 400 mosquito nets to some of them.

Speaking to Vanguard at the maiden edition of “ Project Makoko tour” by the NGO, Babatunde Paul, a youth of Makoko explained that his dream of becoming a skilled person has been fulfilled. “ I feel like crying. Sewing machine has been my dream to get in order to start practicing a skill. See me today a proud owner of a sewing machine. God bless you Macduff and Macversity Foundation “ he affirned.

While Ayinde Mariam expression was, “ What more can I say than to ask God to bless you Macduff. You have brought happiness in my life. You have fulfilled my passion and dreams. You have given me life and wealth. God continue to bless you and your team.

Blessing Apety noted that being provided with mosquito nets and a means of empowerment have given them a reason to start life anew. “We are poor people. We survive by fishing and we live in a dirty environment. People come to help us but this is the highest of them all. A gift to start a new life. God bless Macversity led by Cosmic Macduff.” Apety said.

For Macduff, Makoko tour was aimed at bridging the gap between skill acquisitions and financial empowerment. His words, “ We, Macversity Foundation are happy for the beautiful journey we have taken. The journey to help the world, the journey to make a difference. Since the conception of this foundation “22nd August, 2018”, we are proud to present to the public our first Project makoko tour.

“ This is a project born out of sacrifice driven by purpose and fulfilment. It is something we are proud of. We are determined to “giving hope and helping lives”. There is no other mission. We believe that “ When we have real people, we create real stories and together we make real change.”

“ We made history as we bridged the gap between skills acquisitions and financial empowerment.” We gave out 10 sewing machines and 400 mosquito nets. We have put measures in place to monitor the growth of this beneficiaries and to see their key performance indicator. We will constantly empower the 10 lucky beneficiaries and market their work to the world and see they create income for themselves.” Macversity Foundation founder noted.