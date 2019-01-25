Ghanaian female dancehall singer, Shegee’s biggest dream

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Godmother of Ghanaian dancehall, Shegee Styla, who rebranded as Shegah is looking forward to breaking into the vibrant Nigerian music scene any time soon.

This was disclosed by the dancehall diva’s agent in Nigeria. The agent said Shegah, who’s the founder cum leader of the first-ever female musical group in Ghana,‘Triple M,’ is doing everything possible to take the country’s music scene by storm.

According to the agent, Shegah who’s born to the late highlife legend, Mr Jerry Mark Hansen of blessed memory, is storming Nigeria to promote one of her hit tracks audio/video, titled “Murder” featuring Samini and Jupitar. “ Yes, Shegah is planning to storm Nigeria to promote her song and to sell herself in the country,” the agent disclosed.

The self-acclaimed ‘godmother’ of dancehall gained a massive attention when her highlife group, Triple M, released its popular track, “KOTI.” Later, she began a solo career and didn’t give up on music. She has worked with most of the hitmaking artistes at that time, including Praye, Tony Harmony, Castro, Mzbel, Reggie Zippy, Yaa Pono among others.

Signed to a top record label, Magic Records, Shegah claims she’s being recognized in countries such as Jamaica, UK, Uganda and across Africa because of her style of music. She currently has three new single in the market, including ‘Let’s Go’, featuring Rashid Metal, ‘Marking Time’ and ‘Baawasa.’