General Poll: INEC REC tasks electoral officers on best practise

Dr Frankland Briyai, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Cross River, has urged Electoral Officers (EOs) in the state to maintain international best practice during February’s general election.

He made this known on Friday, in Calabar, at the opening of a one–day workshop for INEC staff and EOs from the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Briyai was represented by Mr Hezekiah Monday, INEC Head of General Administration and Procurement (GAP) in the state.

“Although the state office is known for its high level of performance during past elections, improvement is needed.

“We know that in past, the state office has a high level credibility in election delivery.

“This time around, we have to go ahead and ensure that we maintain international standard that is why we must take training seriously.

“The commission will continue to train and retrain its personnel ahead of the general election to ensure that they deliver to the expectations of the electorate,’’ he said.

Briyai added:“Training is what make the staff go out to the field and do the needful.

“That is why we have continually trained and retrain officers to give the best during election.’’

He warned the officers against derailing in their areas of responsibility.

He said sanction await staff found to be engaged in dubious activities during the election.