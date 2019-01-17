General election: NYSC tasks corps members on credibility

Mr Dahunsi Muhammad, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Zamfara, has charged corps members serving in the state to ensure credibility during the upcoming general election.

Muhammad gave the charge in Tsafe on Thursday while speaking at the training of corps members on elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said that the NYSC was highly committed toward ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“Therefore, we should work up to expectations, we must prove the confidence reposed in us by Nigerians,” he said.

He emphasised the need for corps members to be apolitical and protected the integrity of the NYSC during the conduct of the elections.

“You should consider your participation in the election as carrying out a national assignment; therefore you should work in line with the code of conduct guiding the polls,” he added.

He said punitive measures would be meted out on any corps member who contravened any of the Electoral Acts.

“You should take this training seriously and put your best to replicate our previous records in the 2011 and 2015 general elections,” he said. (NAN)