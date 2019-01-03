General election: INEC to publish names of registered voters, Jan 7

Abuja—Ahead of the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would publish the list of registered voters on Monday, January 7.

INEC Director of Voter Education, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi said this yesterday during an interview on the maiden edition of Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics.

“On January 7 we will issue the register of voters as required by law to certify them for use in the general elections and publish the register,” he said.

He explained that the commission is fully prepared for the polls by constant training and retraining of its staff.

When asked about the impact of the current strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on INEC’s preparedness for the elections, Osaze-Uzzi said the commission was working on some other plans.

Although he admitted that some tertiary education students were hired for the exercise, he, however, stated that it was only considered in states where there is a shortage of corps members.

“We are going to meet with the leadership of ASUU. We hope the discussions will be fruitful and we can reach some kind of understanding in terms of Returning Officers. It is a challenge but not unsurmountable,” he stated.