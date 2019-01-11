General Alkali: Police declare 13 more suspects wanted

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—Plateau State Police Command has declared 13 more persons wanted in connection with the killing of a retired Army General, Idris Alkali, calling on anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted persons to reach out to the Command.

State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev, in a statement yesterday in Jos, said those wanted were suspected to have “actively participated in the illegal activities that led to the death of the General.”

According to the statement, “here is the publication issued on the authority of the Commi-ssioner of Police Plateau State Command, Jos, declaring the following persons wanted.

“An elaborate, discreet and painstaking investigation into the culpable homicide case of late Major General IM Alkali (retd) by Plateau State Police Command, Jos, it has further revealed that the following suspects now at large had actively participated in the illegal activities that led to the death of the late General.

“They are Kannan Nyam, Solomon Gyang Jang, Dustine (surname unknown), Dung Deme, Gyang Murrak, Da Chuwang Samuel, Nyam Samuel, Dung Gbeh, Daddy Dogo, James Dung, Gyang Dung, Jay Boy.

All male of Dwei Village in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, while Gyang (surname unknown) is from Gushet, Shen village also of Jos South Local Government.

“If any of the above named suspects is seen, please report to the nearest police station or call 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, 09053872296.”

In October 2018, the Police had declared eight persons, including Chuwang Samuel, Nyam Samuel, Pam Dung, Matthew Wrang, Moses Gyang, Timothy Chuan, Yakubu Rap and Chuwang Pwajok, wanted in connection with the incident.

They had turned themselves in and were charged to court with others arrested in connec-tion with the incident.