Gender equality: We ‘ll give SSG, critical ministry to women- Sanwo-Olu

..Vows to prioritise law against violence on women

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration will apportion the office of Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and key ministry to women if elected as governor of the state in the March gubernatorial poll.

Sanwo-Olu, who also vowed to protect the rights and checkmate violent crime against women, promised that not only economic recession that are on his top burner, but he will delve into other personal issues that are confronting women on a daily basis.

He made the remarks, yesterday, at an interactive session with women, titled: “Enabling, Empowering, Promoting our Women our pact,” organised by APC Women Leader in the State, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu further reiterated that his tenure would balance equal participation of women notwithstanding that his running mate Dr. Femi Hamzat is a man.

Speaking to the large audience, Sanwo-Olu said, “I feel highly privileged to be among this august gathering of highly intelligent women. I believe that if you feed a woman, you have fed a nation.

His words: “I stand in front of you this morning (Thursday) with my deputy, brother and friend, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to say to you (women) that we would be committed to ensuring that women play an active, progressive and empowering pact in our government. You will be championing the course. I will say to you very clearly that even before asking our political leaders that at the minimum, we will ensure that our SSG should be given to a woman as a start up.

“Even without asking our political leaders, I will ensure that one of the very critical ministries is given to a woman; either the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget or even the Chief of Staff office should be given to a woman.”

Earlier, in his address, Okoya-Thomas, noted that a report attributed to the global gender gab index data of the World Economic Forum, (WEF), Nigeria has less than one percent of women participating in politics and decision-making roles.

She stressed that statistics with a growing body of research have shown that female leadership and gender diversity impact performance positively, in a significant proportion.

She described Sanwo-Olu as a competent man whom over the years have been a worthy leader both in private and public sectors.

“As if that was not bad enough, female participation in politics declined by 46. 7 percent between 2016-2017 in our country, as indicated in the same report. Let us be the Nigerian women, let us be the women who will say we are all in it together. Let us be the Nigerian counterparts of the five democratic women. Let us be the right-handed women who have kept their leaders in power,” Okoya Thomas said.

While urging women folks to gear up for the tasks ahead, she stated; “Getting involved does not necessarily mean seeking elective positions, seeking appointments but also availing our knowledge, skills and ideas to support further transformation in the state.

“I am not just clamouring for us to rise and respond to this call, I am equally urging Mr Sanwo-Olu to take this matter of diversity and inclusion of women seriously,” Okoya-Thomas said.

The event which had Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr, Idiat Adebule, APC chairman, Babatunde Balogun was also attended by various interest groups, APC stalwarts, businesswomen among others.