Ganduje vows to investigate Kwankwaso over fund diversion

On 3:10 pm

Victor Ogunyinka

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that his predecessor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, used money meant for road project to fund his presidential campaign in 2015.

While revealing what transpired, Ganduje, who was a former deputy governor to Kwankwaso, said that ”I was the deputy governor when the project was conceived. Ninety per cent of the total sum of the contract was provided by the 44 local governments while the remaining 10 per cent was provided by the state government.

“However, Kwankwaso collected the 90 per cent from the 44 local government, paid the mobilisation fee and funded his presidential campaign with the remaining balance. The Kwankwasiyya people have started campaigning with the 5km road project, but I will expose them.”

Meanwhile, Ganduje, who has filmed collecting bribe in the last quarter of 2018, has received backlash from Nigerians on social media, stating that only in Nigeria could such impunity happen.

 


