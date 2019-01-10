Ganduje vows to investigate Kwankwaso over fund diversion

.Nigerians kick

Victor Ogunyinka

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that his predecessor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, used money meant for road project to fund his presidential campaign in 2015.

While revealing what transpired, Ganduje, who was a former deputy governor to Kwankwaso, said that ”I was the deputy governor when the project was conceived. Ninety per cent of the total sum of the contract was provided by the 44 local governments while the remaining 10 per cent was provided by the state government.

“However, Kwankwaso collected the 90 per cent from the 44 local government, paid the mobilisation fee and funded his presidential campaign with the remaining balance. The Kwankwasiyya people have started campaigning with the 5km road project, but I will expose them.”

Meanwhile, Ganduje, who has filmed collecting bribe in the last quarter of 2018, has received backlash from Nigerians on social media, stating that only in Nigeria could such impunity happen.

Imagine a man caught on camera putting in dollar bribe into his agbada is dragging Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption😳😳 It is Over for Buhari and his APC#BNWA#TheRescueTeamInNasarawa https://t.co/k6LLc28xnq — icarly (@icarlyvo) January 10, 2019

Ganduje AKA Gandollar is taking Kwankwaso to EFCC over alleged corruption charges. Lemme kuku carry my head. pic.twitter.com/dwJvXaKJQM — #LFC (@Bajgop07) January 10, 2019

Imagine Ganduje taking Kwankwaso to court for allegedly corruption charges. How can a criminal take an alleged criminal to court. Nigeria🤦🏻‍♂️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fMIr8WBWin — Moses Olamide Dasilva (@Itz_Dasilva1) January 10, 2019

Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje, aka Gandollar, the infamous $5m bribery suspect ( #GandujeGate ) has vowed to probe his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso Nigeria is the capital of tolerance for stupidity in the world — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) January 10, 2019

Do you want to hear a joke? @GovUmarGabduje has dragged Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the EFCC on charges of corruption. Only in Buhari’s Nigeria will Anini accuse another person of being a thief #RenosDarts https://t.co/gDiKRy3Hwv — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 10, 2019

Nigeria is mad i tell you! A rabid, lawless system! Gandollar himself! As Gandollar as he is, has the audacity to drag Kwankwaso to EFCC for corruption. He has mind o! — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) January 10, 2019