Ganduje has nothing to do with clash in his village -Information Commissioner

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following media reports of political clash in Ganduje town at Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area after a visit by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the state commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba has dismissed the reports as attempt by some selfish individuals to link the governor with the clash saying he has no link with it.

He explained that it was a clash between rival hunters that erupted after the governor had left the town.

‘’While it is true that Governor Ganduje was in the town to attend a wedding Fatiha, the clash between the rival hunters erupted after the Governor left the town,’’ the commissioner state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commissioner and made available to newsmen Tuesday night following the visit of the governor to the town.

Ganduje gets 2018 Sports Loving Governor Award

However, he stated further that the government of Kano state strongly condemned the clash that occurred on Sunday between the local hunters that lead to the death of one person and two others critically injured.

He said Governor Ganduje has directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing to book perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

The statement also assures the public that the state government will not fold its arms and allow disgruntled elements to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state and promised to continue to work towards protecting lives and properties of the people in the state.

Our success story is incomplete without civil Service contribution – Okowa

It also admonishes citizens to develop the spirit of tolerance, patience and obedience to constituted authorities at all times.