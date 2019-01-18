Ganduje: Buhari is fighting opposition, not corruption – Atiku

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has flayed President Muhammadu Buhari over his treatment of the corruption allegations against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Speaking during a town hall meeting, tagged ‘’The Candidates,’, organised by MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, and DARIA Media in Abuja,Wednesday night, the President had said he decided not to take any action about the issue because the state assembly had the mandate to deal with it.

But in a statement, yesterday, Atiku accused President Buhari of defending his inaction with regard to the alleged bribery case.

He said he found the “excuse” untenable because “the President has not shown this level of restraint when condemning the alleged corruption of others who were not members of his party, the APC.”

He said: “On many occasions, President Buhari has pre-judicially commented on the cases of non-APC members and even acted as judge and jury by convicting them with his utterances in Nigeria and abroad.

“This partiality of the President is most disturbing, as it is proof positive that he is fighting the opposition and not corruption,’’ Atiku said.

He also tackled the President for “defending” Babachir Lawal, sacked Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF.

“Even further damaging was the President’s defence of another of his cronies, Babachir Lawal, whom he said cannot be charged because of a lack of evidence. We are embarrassed that the President could make such a public faux pas,” he said.