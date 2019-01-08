Gabon attempted coup: Buhari urges soldiers with political ambition to resign

…harps on Democratic norms

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the era of coups in Africa is gone and urged military officers with political ambitions to resign or face their constitutional role.

President Buhari has also called for respect for constitutional provisions in the oil-rich west-central African nation of Gabon following an attempted military takeover in that country.

Reacting to the recent attempted coup in Gabon, the Nigerian leader said, “The military officers in Gabon should understand that the era of military coups and governments in Africa and indeed worldwide, is long gone.

READ ALSO: Jonathan condemns attempted coup in Gabon

“Democracy is supreme and the constitutional stipulations on the peaceful change of administration must be respected. That is the only way we can ensure peace and stability not only within the country but also in the region.”

President Buhari, who is Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also enjoined the people of Gabon to remain on the side of peace, security, stability and democracy in their country.

Meanwhile, reports say the chief military rebel who led the failed coup in Gabon on Monday has been arrested and two of his commandos killed after they stormed a public radio station, the presidency said.

A group of soldiers attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo, who is abroad recovering from a stroke.

Security forces stormed the radio station in the capital Libreville to take it back, killing two rebel troops, arresting their leader and freeing journalists who had been forced to help rebels make their appeal.

Six rebel troops earlier Monday burst into the state radio broadcasting station, “neutralising” gendarmes in front of the building before making their broadcast, it said.

Officials earlier said five rebels had entered the building and four had been arrested.