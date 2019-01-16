Funkekeme to Anioma: Vote Okowa, you deserve 2nd term

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DIRECTOR General of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council in Delta State, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, yesterday, told the people of Anioma to vote en mass for their son, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in the March 2 governorship election, saying Delta North is entitled to second term.

Funkekeme, who spoke at the PDP campaign rallies in Issele-Uku, Akwukwu-Igbo and Asaba in Aniocha North, Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government areas of the state, respectively, said any Anioma son or daughter working against Anioma interest in the forthcoming general election is a rebel.

Urging the people to protect their votes irrespective of any act of intimidation by security agents and thugs, he said the people of Delta South and Delta Central have resolved to vote for Okowa and protect the votes.

Governor Okowa, who also spoke at the three different rallies, urged members of the party to remain united to achieve victory at the polls, adding that with unity and cooperation, PDP will win in all the elections billed for February 16 and March 2.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Dame Edith, his running mate, Kingsley Otuaro and other top politicians in the state, said: “We are going into the elections as a united people.

“We should cooperate, so we will get maximum number of votes; let no one be involved in anti-party activity, let us get votes that all of us will be proud of.

“Leaders and youths should work together. Everybody should be recognised; this is the turn of Delta North to complete two terms because it will not be good that after working for other senatorial districts to do two terms, the people of Delta North will fail to support their own.”

At Akwukwu-Igbo, he challenged the people to check any form of electoral malpractice, adding “collect your permanent voter’s cards and encourage others to get theirs.”