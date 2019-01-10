Fulani herders submit ranching proposal to Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Fulani herders in Taraba State have presented a proposal for the modification of ranching law and other palliatives to Governor Darius Ishaku.

North-East Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Mafindi Danburam, while presenting the proposal to Governor Ishaku in Jalingo, the state capital, noted that their problem with the state government over the implementation of the anti-open grazing law was caused by their misinterpretation of the governor’s action.

READ ALSO: Vote for only PDP candidates – Gov. Ortom

This, he said, necessitated their endorsement of Governor Darius Ishaku as their preferred candidate in the coming elections, adding that they were ready to synergize with the state government.

Speaking after receiving the proposal, Governor Ishaku likened the herders to his prodigal brothers, who had realised their mistake and were back home.

According to the governor, “we are going to work hand in hand to make sure that this ranching system becomes a huge success, particularly in our state where the potential are enormous.

“We will start pursuing this ranching system in our second tenure and make it a model for all other states in the country.”