Fulani groups in Taraba endorse Atiku, Ishaku

Jalingo – Fulani Socio-Cultural groups in Taraba on Monday endorsed the candidatures of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Gov Darius Ishaku as their preferred choices in the Presidential and Governorship elections holding February 16 and March 2.



Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, North-East Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, who led the groups and their Ardos (Chiefs), to endorse Ishaku and Atiku in Jalingo, said that the decision was “in the best interest of Fulani speaking people in Nigeria”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, led by Alhaji Sahabi Mahmud, had earlier addressed a press conference where it endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Sani Danladi, both of the APC, as their Presidential and Governorship candidates.

Danburam, a strong critic of Ishaku and his Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, said that the decision to endorse the governor and Atiku was taken after wide consultations with critical stakeholders.

The leader said that the initial stance against the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was a product of misinformation.

“We were misinformed about government’s good intentions.

“We never knew the governor’s good intention and we seriously opposed him over the anti-open grazing law.

“You are aware that we even went to court, but the governor remained calm and even suspended further action on the law.

“Today, we have come to compensate him for his patience and to give him and Atiku our support in next year’s election for the good of Taraba and Nigeria.

“As a people, we have lost a lot in our fight with the government and we think this is not necessary.

“The governor has promised to amend some aspects of the open grazing prohibition law; we will wait to see it,” he said.

Danburam, while drumming support for Ishaku, said that ranching was the best way of modern animal rearing.

Receiving the groups, Ishaku thanked them for the support and assured them that his administration would carry all the people of the state along in his quest for a participatory government.

“I have never hated Fulani people and I will never do that.

“The law I enacted was in the best interest of all and I am happy that you have realised and come back.

“We will work together for the good of the people of the state,” he said. (NAN)