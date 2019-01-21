FSARS disbandment: #EndSARS convener, Segun Awosanya, kicks

.Says ‘IGP taken us back to the dark days’

Victor Ogunyinka

Following the directive of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, that the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSAR) should be disbanded, the convener of the #ENDSARS, #ReformPoliceNG campaign, Segun Awosanya, has stated that this decision is a step in the wrong direction.

The Ag IGP annouced on Monday at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja that the FSARS and Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad be disbanded.

Mr Awosanya lamented that the move is a backward exercise and described it as “not a good omen.

Mr Awosanya, on his Twitter handle (@segalink) tweeted that: “The New IG Of @PoliceNG has taken us back to the dark days we protested against at a critical period such as this (days to a major election). There’s a reason why FSARS was taken off the control of Commissioners.

“This rearrangement is just going to fuel corruption and lure the Commissioners of police into deploying SARS as political party Thugs. The stopgap worked because the Commissioners don’t control SARS.

“With this order, they’ll amplify the impunity they’re executing via the Police with their control of SARS. This is yet another setback in my own opinion. The negative impact of this will be felt in a matter of days. #EndSARS Objective may return. #ReformPoliceNG

“We were hoping however measured that that progress will be made under the new IGP but this action demonstrates the lack of understanding of the sacrifices the collective populace have made in restoring order. This won’t augur well for the Election & Trust Of the collective.

“I commiserate with patriotic officers within the system and I advise that they brace themselves for the struggle that will follow. We have made tremendous progress and this development unless reviewed will unleash more chaos. #ReformPoliceNG.

“To the people, the disbandment Of FSARS means they are no longer a federal entity responding restrictedly to distress calls bordering on Armed Robbery and Kidnapping cases. It means they are at the beck & call of the commissioner of Police of each state.

“A formation that has failed us once before and killed many of our youth across Nigeria. This no doubt reflects the preparation in desperation for election from the pers scribe of voter suppression. We the people will stand our grounds. Brace yourselves. #ReformPoliceNG,” he said.

