FRSC returns N430,000 to accident victim in Kano

Kano State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, yesterday, said it had returned N430,000 recovered at the scene of an accident on the Bayero University, BUK, Road to the owner.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kabir Daura, disclosed this in a statement in Kano yesterday.

According to him, the accident occurred on January 18 and involved a Honda car and a motorcycle.

Daura said there was no loss of life in the accident, noting that “the money was recovered by our officers, who were at the scene of the accident. Immediately we were informed about the crash, we rushed to rescue the victims.

“The money was handed over to the owner, who was the motorcyclist and the only injured person in the accident in the presence of his relatives and other people.

“The incident took place on Friday at Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano metropolis, and the victim who is a staff member of BUK, was going to office in the morning when he was knocked down by the car.

“Our patrol team arrived at the scene immediately and rushed the victim to the Murtala Mohammed Hospital, while the money contained in a polythene bag was taken to our Kano State command headquarters.”

Daura added that the money was later handed over to the owner upon the instruction of the Sector Commander, Alhaji Yusuf Garba.

“The Sector Commander also called on motorists in Kano to always exercise care while using the road to avoid similar occurrences,” he said.