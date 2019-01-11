FRSC recruitment: 4,650 successful candidates currently undergoing training – Official

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday said that the 4,650 successfully screened candidates are currently undergoing a six-month training in three locations across the country.

The commission’s Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Kazeem said training for the Officers was taking place at FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State; for Inspectorate cadre at Training School, Jos, Plateau; and for Marshals’ cadre at Nigeria Army Training Centre, Kontagora, Niger.

He said the training commenced on Tuesday and the candidates would go through a one-month internship in-between the duration of the training.

Kazeem said the commission recruited the number of candidates approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that they were contacted as expected.

Recalls that the agency did the recruitment between Sept. 24 and 29, last year, with physical screening of no fewer than 324,000 applicants.

The exercise was for various the various cadres: officers, Marshal Inspectors and Road Marshal Assistants.