Frills and thrills of Pepsi’s ‘No chill Desembaa’

By Ayo Onikoyi

From the exclusive concert by Wizkid on December 19 at Eko Hotel and Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos; Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged on Friday, December 21; Bobby Brown ‘back in time’ Concert on Saturday December 22; Wizkid Made in Lagos Concert held at the Eko Atlantic Victoria Island on Sunday December 23, Lagos metropolis was on lockdown as thousands of youths besieged the venues of the concerts. Thursday, December 27 witnessed yet another influx of fun seekers as they stormed the Eko Atlantic for a night of revelry with Davido.

For Pepsi, a youthful brand, the #PepsiNoChillDesembaa provided the platform to meet the youths at their passion point- music. The One Lagos Fiesta, a multiple venue, week long end -of -year and new year concert provided the wider reach for those in the suburbs who could not make it to the Island. The concert, an initiative of the Lagos State Government was refreshed by Pepsi and other products of Seven Up Bottling Company Limited.

Pepsi also took the youth engagement a notch higher during the concerts as it gave out premium high value phones. Two lucky fans Kehinde Oresegun and Judith Egbai got iPhone Xr each at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged concert following a raffle draw of those that bought tickets online. It was presented to them by Mr. Segun Ogunleye, Senior Brands Manager at Seven Up Bottling Company. Another lucky fan also won an iphone Xs max during the Wizkid Made In Lagos concert at Eko Atlantic.

For many Lagosians the sweet memories of #Pepsi No Chill Desembaa will linger for the better part of the year. But what is Pepsi planning for December 2019? What will be the campaign theme? Perhaps too early to think of Christmas in January.