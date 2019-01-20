Foundation hosts girls-only science, technology exhibition

The Christopher Kolade Foundation (CKF) will on Wednesday January 23rd, 2019 organise SHE Fair 2.0 – the second edition of its girls-only science and technology fair – at Harbour Point Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is the only girls-only science fair of its scale in Africa aims to showcase the technology proficiency of girls in state public schools, and motivate even more girls to explore the exciting world of science and technology.

This year’s edition will showcase projects of SHE Initiative participants from 10 Lagos State public schools. They are Akande Dahunsi Memorial Senior High School, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School, Central Senior High School, Dolphin Senior High School, Ebute Elefun Senior High School, Estate Senior Grammar School, Ijeshtedo Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Omole Senior Grammar School, and Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School.

SHE Fair 2.0 will also feature a speaker panel of successful women in science, a speaker panel of girls in the SHE Initiative program, as well as keynotes by Onyeche Tifase, the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, and Michelle Obatoyinbo, General Manager, Deep Water Operations, Chevron Nigeria.

“Every child should have a fair chance at the breadth of opportunities that life affords, and should not be inhibited by their socio-economic background or gender,” stated Omobola Lana, CKF’s managing consultant.

She added: “Our partners are making it possible for us to narrow the gap for SHE girls. Through the SHE Initiative, possibilities are ignited, confidence is inspired, skills are developed and dreams are birthed. It is an absolute privilege to be part of the girls’ transformative journey.”

Since 2016, the SHE Initiative has offered over 400 Lagos public school girls unique opportunities to experience science and technology in relatable, interactive and fun ways.

The students are immersed in a variety of hands-on learning activities designed to broaden their knowledge of the fields of science and technology, engage them in enquiry, stir their intellectual curiosity, build their confidence, and apprise them of female role models in the field. It also looks to equip them with demonstrable skills in targeted areas of science and technology.

SHE Fair 2.0 is made possible through the generous donation of Zenith Bank, as well as SystemSpecs, Kenna Partners, Arian Capital Management, Julius Berger, KPMG, Coronation Capital, Fountain of Life Church, and Abdulai, Taiwo & Co.

CKF was founded in 1997, as a platform through which its founder, Dr. Christopher Kolade, would make contributions to the development of Nigeria. Guided by an enduring legacy of integrity, professionalism, professional ethics and continuous learning that Dr. Kolade is known for, the Foundation focuses on Education, as its key strategic initiative.

Particular attention is given to promoting Girl-Child Education, Leadership and Governance Education, Christian and Theological Education and Education in Inter-faith Relations. The Foundation also aims to make contributions in improving public education and literacy levels in Nigeria.

The vision of the foundation is geared towards a Nigeria that is known for educational excellence, ethical leadership and interfaith harmony, while its mission is to deliver and support programs that improves education and literacy; promote good leadership and governance; develop the Christian Faith; and advance interfaith harmony.