Foundation empowers 8,000 refugees

By Rotimi Agbana

Belinda Babila Foundation has empowered 8,000 widows and refugees of Ambazonian at their refugee camp located in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State.

Founder, Belinda Babila Foundation, Dr. Belinda Babila said: “It was a very touching experience for us. Speaking to the refugees one-one-one was quite touching. We visited the Cameroonian refugees at the Adagom Settlement in Ogoja LGA, Cross Rivers State, and we had a three-day empowerment outreach between December 13 and 16.

“We are planning self-sustenance empowerment programmes for the over 8,000 refugees. I am most grateful to all the donors and partners who contributed towards the just concluded refugees outreach campaign at Adagom Settlement in Ogoja, Nigeria. However, funding is one of our major challenges.

“Among others, over 200 patients got referrals for further evaluation while school uniforms were handed to school children.”

Hygiene packs were also handed out to teenagers. A huge quantity of medical supplies was donated by Rhemacare Clinic,” added the US based philanthropist.