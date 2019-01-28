Breaking News
Foundation empowers 8,000 refugees

On 12:10 am

By Rotimi Agbana

Belinda Babila Foundation has empowered 8,000 widows and refugees of Ambazonian at their refugee camp located in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State.
Nigerian officials of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) enumerating the Cameroonian refugees

Founder, Belinda Babila Foundation, Dr. Belinda Babila said: “It was a very touching experience for us. Speaking to the refugees one-one-one was quite touching. We visited the Cameroonian refugees at the Adagom Settlement in Ogoja LGA, Cross Rivers State, and we had a three-day  empowerment outreach between December 13  and 16.

“We are planning self-sustenance empowerment programmes for the over 8,000 refugees. I am most grateful to all the donors and partners who contributed towards the just concluded refugees outreach campaign at Adagom Settlement in Ogoja, Nigeria. However, funding is one of our major challenges.

“Among others, over 200 patients got referrals for further evaluation while school uniforms were handed to school children.”

Hygiene packs were also handed out to teenagers. A huge quantity of medical supplies was donated by Rhemacare Clinic,” added the US based philanthropist.

 


