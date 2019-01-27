Forum advises youths to vote out selfish politicians

The Hausa Fulani Youth Development And Orientation Forum (HAFYDOF) on Sunday urged youths to vote out politicians who enrich themselves at the expense of the masses.

The Chairman of the Association Kaduna State chapter , Abubakar Galadima, gave this advice at a one-day lecture organised by the group to sensitise youths on the effects of political thuggery.

Galadima said time had came for the youth to be wise and vote out those who enrich themselves instead of working for the masses that elected them into public office.

He advised Youths to shun political violence before during and after the general elections.

“Those who are living in denial of the realities by thinking they can rig themselves into office against popular will should have a rethink, as Nigerians can no longer tolerate incompetent and self serving rulers,” he stressed.

Galadima said political office holders should either perform by rendering leadership in the interest of the people or the people would show them the way out.

He added that the people now had the courage and knew it was possible to change any government through the ballot.

He however vowed that HAFYDOF would take any politician found using youth for political thuggery to court for prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those who attended the sensitisation included religious leaders, traditional rulers and youth bodies among others.

NAN report that stakeholders also advised youths to shun violence and thuggery and participate in the election process in a peaceful manner.