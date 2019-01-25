Former Trump campaign manager Stone arrested, says Mueller probe

Roger Stone, a Former Campaign Manager to U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday, the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller reported, and faces charges of obstruction of justice.

Stone, has been arrested and charged with seven counts.

The charges, which were filed on Thursday and released on Mueller’s website a day later, alleged that Stone impeded the counsel’s probe into tampering with the 2016 U.S. elections by providing false testimony and tried to influence witnesses.

According to the document, the charges relate to a computer hacking incident that targeted the Democratic National Committee for information related to the failed presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.

The charge sheet alleges that Stone, when he appeared before the counsel, lied about his knowledge of the hacking incident and that he attempted to get others to change their testimony.

Mueller’s investigation was begun amid allegations that a foreign power, believed to be Russia, attempted to steer the elections to ensure Trump’s victory.

Trump has railed against the probe, calling it a witch-hunt, but has so far refused to shut it down.

Opposition Democrats and many Republicans have vowed Mueller must be allowed to continue his work.

Stone, 66, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He left Trump’s campaign in 2015, but continued to back Trump for the presidency.