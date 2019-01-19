Forget speculations, I know why Atiku traveled to US – Obi

By Nwafor Sunday

The vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi, Thursday exposed the real reason why Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the Presidential candidate of the party traveled to Washington DC with the senate president Bukola Saraki.

Disclosing this via his official facebook account, Valentine Obienyem, the media aide of the Ex-governor opined that the revelation was necessary especially now that purveyors of fake news are out to feed people with false stories.

However, fielding questions from journalists at the Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Obi said that he did not see anything unusual with the trip, except that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku opted to travel when it was necessary.

Speaking further, he said that everything Atiku did was prompted by his desire to see a new Nigeria after the next month’s elections.

His words: “Though he does over 90% of his consultations at home and among Nigerians, but now and then, he has to travel to meet different groups, especially those that will be of assistance in the new Nigerian project.”

Obi said that Atiku was pre-occupied on how to create jobs, reduce unemployment in Nigeria, abolish poverty and re-create the Nigerian economy in order to make Nigeria to start working again. “His trip is about engaging partners because he wants to hit the ground running without wasting unnecessary time.”