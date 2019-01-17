Follow update on #VanguardDiscourse Human Development Index

Mr. Fola Adeola, the keynote speaker, and former Minister of National Planning, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, as chairman are leading economic experts from the private and public sectors at the Civic Centre in Lagos for the 3rd edition of Vanguard Economic Discourse.

Speaking at the discourse on ‘Human Development Index vs Economic Growth: Nigeria’s Policy Options’ are Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Managing Director/Chief Executive, Heritage Bank Limited, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, as well as erudite economist and former member ofMonetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Doyin Salami.

Other eminent personalities speaking at the event, which is sponsored by Heritage Bank are Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman; Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, and General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson.