Flying Eagles to face Saudi Arabia ahead of Under-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles, Nigeria’s national under-20 team, will face their Saudi Arabian counterparts in an international friendly on Jan. 22 in Jeddah.

Aliyu Ibrahim, the Flying Eagles’ Team Administrator, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the match was designed to toughen the team ahead of next month’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria will contest in Group A of the competition against host nation Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi.

“Arrangements are in top gear for the seven-times African champions to fly out of Nigeria this weekend for the game in Jeddah,’’ Ibrahim said.

Tuesday’s match will rekindle memories of the opening match of the 1989 FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 16.

The Flying Eagles came from behind to defeat the Saudis 2-1 inside the King Fahd International Stadium.

In that match, Al Suraiti got the Saudis in front after 16 minutes but Mutiu Adepoju and Christopher Ohenhen got second half goals which earned Nigeria three precious points.

The Flying Eagles eventually finished the tournament as runners-up, after losing the final match 0-2 to Portugal.

Team head coach Paul Aigbogun is expected to travel to Jeddah with the squad he will be taking to Niger Republic for the Under-20 AFCON.(NAN)