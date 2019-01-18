Flutterwave in strategic partnership with Visa launches GetBarter App for local and international payments

Lagos, Nigeria, xxx 2018 – Flutterwave, a global payment solutions business based in Africa has partnered with Visa to launch GetBarter, an application that allows consumers and merchants to make and accept payments locally and internationally.

The GetBarter app is a lifestyle payment solution that operates globally with an initial user base in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa. Visa cardholders will be able to initiate payments within the app and make online and mobile payments by attaching their card details to their GetBarter app profile while non-card carriers can generate a virtual Visa card upon registration. The app also enables Visa users to receive money from any Visa card account either domestic or international. This means that app users can receive money from family and friends from any Visa card directly into their GetBarter app Wallet.

Additionally, GetBarter users can carry out business transactions, pay bills and initiate payments to thousands of merchants anywhere Visa is accepted globally.

Speaking on the launch, Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave, said; “For us, We have simplified digital payments so that more Africans can be included in the payment revolution. This is evident in the design of the app, which primarily helps users manage their finances and earn endless benefits from more than 25,000 merchants including Uber, Flywire, and Wakanow.”

Speaking on the partnership, Otto Williams, Vice President Strategic Partnerships, Fintech and Ventures at Visa, said; “This collaboration with Flutterwave delivers on our strategy of aligning with innovative partners on solutions that help to include more people and businesses in the formal financial system. It brings us a step closer to ensuring that more Africans can access secure, convenient and affordable payments and other financial services, and use them to meet every day needs and long-term goals.”

Founded in May 2016, Flutterwave has processed over 60 million transactions, ensuring that African businesses carry out transactions with modern payment infrastructure that is connected to the global economy. The company has recorded impressive clientele consisting of financial institutions, airlines, government institutions, and global technology giants.

The GetBarter application is available for immediate download on Apple Store and Google Play Store and also available via WhatsApp & USSD.