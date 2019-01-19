Five MTV Base shows to look out for in 2019

For music lovers and entertainment fanatics alike, MTV Base has continued to churn out high-quality programs that both entertaining and invigorating. While the Viacom platform has tons of exciting contents to thrill its audience here are the top five shows to look forward to in 2019.

Celeb Living – No other show on television takes us to the cribs of our favourite celebrities like Celeb Living. Celeb Living always comes correct with lavish pools, huge walk-in closets and all the bigger than life television magic we’ve come to love the show for.

Official Naija Top Ten – Arguably the biggest music chart show in Nigeria, Official Naija Top Ten counts down the biggest Nigerian songs with the personality and effortless charisma of MTV Base VJ, Dada Boy Ehiz. With new episodes every week, Official Naija Top Ten is the best way to see how well your favourite jam is doing while finding out what new jams are making it up the charts.

Word On The Street – Tagged as the revamped version of Street Request, Word on the Street gives us the behind the scenes access to the biggest A-list events. Along with the behind the scenes look at the events, Word on the Streets also offers viewers exclusive red carpet moments with some of the industry’s biggest names.

Bigger Friday Show – A little canary told us that one of our favourite MTV Base shows of all time is making a comeback and to say that we are merely excited does not cut it. From pranking Timaya and D’ija to stumping Yemi Alade and Cynthia Morgan with their question segment, the Bigger Friday Show has given us some of the most iconic and hilarious television moments in recent history. If the rumours are true, we can’t wait to see how MTV base reinvents the show for 2019.

A Day In The Life – For those of us who always wonder what it is like to be a celebrity if not for one day, A Day in the Life is one stop show. The reality television show styled production trails or favourite celebrities as they take on whatever tasks the day has for them. Seeing the drama behind the magic always succeeds in showing us that these celebrities are really just like us but very different at the same time.