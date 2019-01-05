First batch of 100 Edo youths benefit from Obaseki’s graduate internship scheme

…laud gov’s transparency, job creation drive

Not less than 100 beneficiaries of the Edo Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS) have hailed Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the scheme, noting that the initiative has exposed them to relevant practical skills and industry-based experience.



Speaking at a monthly meeting of the first batch of 100 beneficiaries of the scheme, held at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, Edo State capital, the youths said the initiative of the state government to tackle unemployment has provided them with a lifeline to gain practical experience, improve their welfare and prospects of being gainfully employed.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Amadin Young, an intern with KuFM, said the Graduate Internship Scheme has provided him with the opportunity to finally pursue his dream of being an On-Air Personality (OAP).

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Ekhator Amadasun, an intern with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for the opportunity, adding that she is happy to gain practical experience at her place of assignment.

Coordinator on Entrepreneurship and Jobs, EdoJobs, Mr. Omomoh Samuel said the internship programme was set-up to enable the beneficiaries gain relevant experience in their respective fields before being engaged. He said a total of 250 youths will benefit from the first phase, as 100 youths in the first batch have been posted to different public and private organisations in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to contribute their quota in their various places of assignment, adding that the meeting was organised to address issues and challenges interns face at their various places of assignments.

Omomoh said, “We want to hear from you to know how we can help with the challenges. I know so many of you are not familiar with your job descriptions, but I want to encourage you not to be discouraged. This is an opportunity to learn and grow on the job.”

He said that organisations that don’t have the capacity to retain interns will not get any more postings, noting that the interest of the interns will be protected to ensure that the scheme is sustained.