FIRS generate N5.3trn revenue in 2018, targets N8trn in 2019

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler has explained how the agency increased the country’s revenue collection to N5.320 trillion in 2018.

Mr. Fowler disclosed this at the opening of the 2019 FIRS Management and Stakeholders Retreat, holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

In his welcome address titled Parliamentary Support for Effective Taxation of the Digital Economy, the FIRS Chairman also announced that the Service is targeting N8 trillion for 2019.

Prior to 2018, the highest revenue figure ever attained by the FIRS was N5.07 trillion, which it generated in 2012.

He said: “While we have been steadily increasing revenue collection over the years, our cost of collection has actually been going down. In 2016, we collected N3, 307 trillion; in 2017, we collected N4, 027 trillion and in 2018, we collected N5, 320 trillion. Meanwhile, the cost of collection as a percentage of actual taxes collected has been reducing. In 2016, it was 2.6%. In 2017, it was 2.49%, while in 2018 it was 2.14%.

“With the e-payment channel, one can pay taxes with the click of a button and one can also download their receipts.

Other e-Services are the e-Registration, e-Filing, -Stamp Duty and e-Tax Clearance Certificate.

“Taxpayers can now also choose the tax office where they would like to conduct their tax transactions.”

Fowler, who noted that taxpayers are fast embracing modern tax collection methods introduced by the FIRS via the six e-Solutions, said: “We are doing system-to-system integration between banks and the FIRS. And I am happy to announce to you that we had a 31% increase year on year in VAT collection in the banks that have gone live between Jan 2017- Dec 2018 and collected N25 billion so far.”

“We are also automating the payment of VAT by states through the State Offices of Accountant General Platform, SAG. This will ensure that we automate and deduct at source and remittance of VAT and WHT from state government contract payments directly to FIRS’s account and so far, collected N13billion.