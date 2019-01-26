Firm unveils  new office complex, committed to Nigeria’s economy

Bayer Middle Africa Nigeria Limited, a global brand in the health care and agriculture sector recently unveiled its new ultra modern head office in the Ikeja area of Lagos, as a mark of its long-term commitment to Nigeria, clients and all stakeholders.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Group promised to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power, stressing that its products and services had been designed to benefit and improve the quality of life of its consumers. At the same time, the Group said it is committed to the principles of sustainable development, social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen.

In a released statement, it said: ‘’the new state of the art office reflects the expansion of our business in Nigeria while meeting the occupancy needs of the Company. The new office design is an epitome of modern architecture and an embodiment of global and local workplace standards.

It was constructed to the Bayer Group’s specifications in terms of quality, functionality and resilience. Staff has a variety of workplaces to support different types of work activities and styles. These range from collaboration spaces, team desks to more private focus desks, which staff can select for their most appropriate needs during the day providing the flexibility to balance their professional and personal lives. Modern meeting rooms and facilities create a conducive environment for the customer focused discussions with clients and partners.”

‘’ In 2014, as part of the company’s Africa strategy, Bayer decided to strengthen its presence in Nigeria. This strategy saw the company expand its operations in West Africa to include offices in Accra/Ghana, Lagos/Nigeria and Abidjan/Ivory Coast, (regional HQ). Beyond these Offices, Bayer now also has representatives in further West Africa countries.

Bayer middle Africa (Nig) Ltd. the legal entity and a subsidiary of Bayer AG (Germany) operate with Lagos as it’s an hub but also have representatives across all regions of the country.”

