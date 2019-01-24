Firm commits to digitisation of legal practise

A local law firm, Prince Joel and Associates, has pledged to boost the digitisation of legal practice to fast track the rendering of quality and well-researched legal opinion to Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

According to a statement by the Managing Partner, Prince William-Joel, the ideology is to integrate digital technologies into law services to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the public on legal issues in a less stressful, fast and cost efficient manner.

William-Joel, who was recently conferred an award of recognition by the British Nigeria Law Forum, BNLF, over his innovation of cutting edge technology and digital possibilities in the practice of law within and outside Nigeria, said there is need to continuously deploy the instrument of law in resolution of issues for clients and the public in line with local and international best practices.

The BNLF award, which emanated from the first African Law Week Conference in Abuja in 2001, hosted by the British Council to discuss the challenges of legal profession such as globalisation, the rule of law, access to justice, human rights, policing, prisons, capital punishment, environmental law and a host of other issues, is a judicature to promote legal ideas.

William-Joel said: “The BNLF took special recognition of our foray into the world of digitalisation of legal practice in Nigeria, which have accelerated the prevalence of legal luminary for the public.

“I feel honoured to have been conferred the BNLF award of recognition for my work. It is a further boost to the determination to uphold the rule of law and attain the standard of the pragmatic change of the legal market for sustainable prevalence in law and digitalisation.”

He added that the award is a call to duty for him to further enlighten individuals, the public and corporate organisations on pertinent handles to legal issues in relation to real estate law, immigration, contract and others.