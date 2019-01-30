Finally, FG files charges against ex-SGF, Babachir over N270m grass-cutting fraud

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

More than two years after, the federal government has finally pressed charges against a former Secretary to the Government of the federation, Eng. Babachir David Lawal over his use of a company said to be owned by him to remove wild grass at the cost of over N272 million.

Babachir, who is being charge along five other suspects believed to be officials of a company known as Rholavision Engineering Limited, which was reportedly given the grass cutting contract in 2016, is charged in suit No. CR/158/19 before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The 10-count charge also has Hamidu David Lawal, Sulaiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited as defenders.

…charges former NIA boss, Ayodele Oke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has preferred criminal charges against former Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayodele Oke.

Oke will be answering to a 4-count before the Lagos Division of the court.

Oke was charged over his involvement in the $43.5million that was discovered in a mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

