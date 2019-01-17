FG to complete N26 bn road projects in Osun- Fashola

The Federal Government has promised to complete the N 26.131billion ongoing road projects in Osun.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing said this during the inspection of the projects across the state on Thursday.

The minister was represented by Mr Hezekiah Kehinde, the Osun Controller of Works.

Fashola said that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration inherited seven abandoned road projects totaling N18.86 billion from the past administration.

The minister, however, said that federal government had mobilised contractors back to site to complete the abandoned road projects.

He also said that the federal governnent had awarded four new ongoing road projects in the sum of N8.45 billion across the state.

“This administration inherited seven abandoned road projects in the sum of N18.86 billion in the state but because this government do not believe in wastage, contractors are mobilised back to site.

“The Federal Government considers those projects as fundamental for the socio-economic survival of the people in those areas.

“Which informed the urgency in which those contractors are brought back to site and outstanding debts are cleared,” the minister said.

Fashola said that when all the roads were completed, it would improve the socio-economic development of the state.

Some of the residents who spoke with Newsmen during the visit to the ongoing projects, commended the federal government for investing in infrastructural development in the state.

Mr Sola Raheem, a commercial driver, who spoke at Ila-Orangun-Ora-Ilale-Ekan Meje 34.5 kilometre road project, said the project had reduced the stress of motorists plying the road.

Raheem, who claimed that motorists usually spent more than one hour to get to their destination before the construction of the road, said they now spend less than 40 minutes.

Also speaking at the ongoing 32.2 kilometre Gbongan-Iwo road, Mrs Bosede Adewuyi, said her business had improved since the construction of the road.

Adewuyi said her customers from neigbouring towns now had easy access to her shop due to the road construction.

Also, residents of Ibodi in Ilesha , where 30 kilometre road was constructed

and that of Lagere in Ile-Ife , where road dualisation was ongoing, commended the federal government for its infrastructural intervention projects in the state.