FG, States, LGCs share N649.198bn for Dec 2018

A total of N649.198 billion has been distributed as Federal Allocation for the month of December, 2018 among the Federal Government, State Governments and Local Government Councils.

The communiqué issued by the Technical sub -Committee of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) indicated that the Gross statutory revenue received was N547.462 billion which was lower than the N649.629 billion received in the previous month by N102.167 billion.

Federation Crude oil export sales dropped by 1.7 million barrels resulting to a drop in Federation Revenue by $83.54 million regardless of a significant increase in price from $72.84 to $81.06 per barrel.

There was Shut-in, Shut -down and Closure of production at various Terminals due to fire leakages and flooding.

Revenues from Value Added Tax (VAT), Import and Excise Duties and Royalities increased marginally while Companies Income Tax (CIT) and , Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) decreased significantly. The total revenue distributable for the current month (including VAT and Exchange Gain Difference) is N649.198 billion.

Therefore, from the Net Statutory Revenue, Federal Government received N255.202 billion representing 52.68%; States received N129.442 billion representing 26.72%; Local Government Councils received N99.794 billion representing 20.60%; while the Oil Producing States received N45.524 billion also representing 13% derivation revenue. The Cost of Collection, Transfer and FIRS Refund comes up to N 21.530 billion.

Furthermore, from the Revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT), Federal Government received N14.510 billion representing 15%; States received N48.365 billion representing 50% while the Local Government Councils received N33.856 billion also representing 35%.