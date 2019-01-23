FG refutes news of N850,000 claims for retirees

Federal Government, yesterday, dismissed as fraudulent a trending online post that said retirees between 1990 and 2018 were to receive a benefit of N850,000.

In a statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, through Mrs. Iliya Ishaku, Assistant Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, government insisted the claim was false and an attempt at defrauding innocent retirees.

According to the statement, “the attention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has been drawn to a trending online post that those who retired between 1990 and 2018 are to receive a benefit of N850,000 by Department of Labour of Nigeria.

“The ministry wishes to state that this claim is false and an attempt at defrauding innocent retirees that have served the nation meritoriously.

“The public is, hereby, warned to disregard this trending online post, as anyone who transacts with these fraudulent individuals does so at his or her own risk.”