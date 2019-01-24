FG paying lip service to fight against corruption – Ortom

By Peter Duru

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has accused the federal government of paying lip service to the fight against corruption adding that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had become a safe haven for corrupt politicians.

Ortom who made the criticism yesterday at Idekpa the headquarters of Ohimini Local Government Area of the state during his campaign tour of the area said the federal government had been taken over by corrupt persons hence lacked the will power to stem the monster.

The Governor said, “how could anyone explain the statement credited to the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole who said if you join the party your sins are forgiven. So it me and that if you are in APC you are a saint but the moment you defect to the opposition you are a criminal. What a government.”

He urged the people to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for president to restore hope to the people stressing that he has the capacity to address the country’s challenges.

The Governor further encouraged the people to vote for him and other PDP candidates, arguing that PDP was the only party that could fix the country’s challenges and restore its lost glory.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark urged the people to vote massively for all the PDP candidates during the forthcoming polls to guarantee their safety, unity and prosperity as a people.

On their parts, the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu and the State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, encouraged them to vote and ensure that they guard their votes to check any manipulation.