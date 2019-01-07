FG extends registration of business names by 90 days

By Victoria Ojeme

abuja—The Federal Government through the Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, has extended the window for registration of business names at the reduced cost of N5,000.00 by 90 days.

It will be recalled that the Commission under its Business Incentive Strategy (BIS), had reduced the cost of Business Name registration from N10,000 to N5,000 for a period of three months (October 1 to December 31, 2018).

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Moses Adaguusu, explained that BIS was aimed at creating a window for MSMEs to formalise their businesses to enable them own corporate account with banks, access to loans, grants and other government interventions.

He further explained that upon the expiration of the initial three months window, the Commission received several requests from states and other agencies seeking extension of the 50% fee reduction promo.

“In view of the benefits of BIS coupled with the demand for extension by stakeholders it became imperative for the Federal Government to further extend the period by another three months (1st January-31st March, 2019) to enable more MSMEs formalize their businesses.

“Following the Commission’s request for extension, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment graciously approved a three months extension of the BIS for registration of MSMEs from 1st January to March, 2019″.

He urged members of the public to take advantage of the extension to register their Business names at the reduced cost of N5,000 after the name reservation of N500.

He advised that the public can either; do it themselves online by login on to the Commission’s