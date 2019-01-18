FG commits N12bn to complete Zobe Dam

By Bashir Bello

The Federal Government has committed the sum of N12billion for the completion of Zobe Dam water supply project to Katsina and environs by April, this year.

Kogi lawmaker loses seat for defecting to PDP

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this when he paid homage to Maradin Katsina and District Head of Kurfi, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi at his palace in Kurfi, as part of his gubernatorial re-election campaign bid.

Governor Masari revealed that the project when completed would provide water and benefit six local government areas of Dutsinma, Kurfi, Batagarawa, Kankia, Katsina, Charanchi and environs.

While speaking at the venue of the campaign rally, Governor Masari reassured the electorate that they would not regret in the re-election of president Muhammad Buhari and other APC candidates in February and March general elections.

Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities

At the state level, Governor Masari spoke extensively on the benefits derivable from the leasing agreement of Songhai farms to Dangote, stressing that by the time the company puts the initiatives to proper venture, no youth in the communities near the farm could be seen roaming the streets of Dutsinma unemployed.