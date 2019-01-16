Federal varsity Uga’ll give Anambra people quality education, Says Andy Uba

Senator representing Anambra South in the national assembly, Andy Uba has stated that the establishment of the Federal University, Uga will give the people of the senatorial zone and the South East access to quality tertiary education.

Uba made the disclosure Tuesday during the public hearing of on a bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University, Uga, Anambra held at the national assembly complex, Abuja.

The public hearing which was presided over by the chairman Senate committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND distinguished Senator Barau Jibrin had in attendance Senator Andy Uba, the sponsor of the bill.

Speaking during the lead debate, Senator Uba noted that the establishment of the university will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research by nurturing unique innovations, entrepreneurship, vocational training and wealth management as its core areas of interest.

His words: “One of the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of Anambra state, especially the Anambra South Senatorial District, which I represent; is to have increased access to quality tertiary education. This bill is crafted specifically to cater to that need.

“The establishment of this institution is informed by the imperative to create greater access to university education in view of a large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempt to gain admission into universities in Nigeria, especially in the South-East Geo-political zone of the country.

“Our economy has very high potentials and requires high level technical, scientific and technical skills to drive it. The establishment of this university will go a long way into achieving those targets.

“The bill is well organized for its very own purpose of a modern academic and research institution. The objectives of the university as articulated above are supportive of its mission and vision of a modern institution that will develop world-class human resources that can sustainably manage nation’s economy by providing technical and managerial expertise that Nigeria needs.

“The establishment of this university will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research. It will nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship, vocational training and wealth management as its core areas of interest.”

The core highlights of the bill includes: To encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction the opportunity of acquiring higher and liberal education; provision of courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them; encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in restricted fields of learning and human endeavour; relate its activities to the social, cultural and economic needs of the people of Nigeria and understand other activities appropriate for a university of the highest standard.

The bill if passed into law will bring to five the number of federal universities in South East Nigeria.