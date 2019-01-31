February 16, opportunity to make infinite statement about Biafra freedom —IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said February 16, 2019 is a rare and golden opportunity for Biafrans to make an everlasting impression on the world that their quest for actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra cannot be sacrificed for anything, including the position of the vice president or any earthly or material consideration.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful also said that their quest for Biafra has gone beyond the point of no return and “in order to live as free men under God in a new republic of Biafra, we must not only stay indoors on the 16th of February 2019, we must ensure that Biafraland is completely locked down and anybody or family found outside on election day will perpetually suffer the ignominy of being labelled a traitor; a burden that family will bear till eternity.”

