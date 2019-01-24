FCT FA says shall be open to all candidates in election screening

Iyiola Ogundele, Secretary, Electoral Committee for the upcoming FCT FA elections, on Thursday reaffirmed the committee’s resolve to be impartial during the screening of candidates.

Ogundele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that all the aspiring candidates were expected to present the photocopies of their credentials the on Friday.

NAN reports that screening of candidates for FCT FA’s vacant positions will hold from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26 in Abuja.

No fewer than 18 persons will be screened for the exalted position of the chairman to the least position.

The screening, according to the electoral committee’s secretary, will start from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) and 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday.

He said that the screening would be mainly based on a candidate’s track record in football administration.

“Every candidate will be given fair treatment in the screening.

“We are going to display our impartiality to the satisfaction of all though there is also an appeal panel for aggrieved candidates,” he said.

The electoral committee secretary who restated the committee’s determination to deliver credible elections, said meritocracy was their watchword.

The FCT FA elections will be conducted on Feb. 11 and about eighteen persons are jostling for the positions. (NAN)